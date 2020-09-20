Noida (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) After a gap of 11 days, Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Sunday as 125 new infections surfaced, pushing the total numbers to 11,342 in the district.

So far, 49 people have died from the infection in the district, according to data released by the UP Health Department.

The number of active cases, however, came down to 1,678 from 1,840 on Saturday, it showed.

On the brighter side, 286 patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 9,615, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 49 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates - 0.43 per cent -- in the state, it showed.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 84.77 per cent, up from 83.16 per cent on Saturday, as per the statistics.

It was 79.82 per cent last Sunday, the statistics from the corresponding day showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 30th in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 65,954 active cases across UP on Sunday. So far, 2,83,274 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,047, the data showed.

