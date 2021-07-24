Lucknow, Jul 24 (PTI) One person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 42 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to, 17,08, 152, according to a statement.

So far, the disease has killed 22,749 people in the state.

The lone COVID-19 death was reported from Lakhimpur Kheri district, the UP government said in the statement.

Of the 42 fresh cases, six were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In the past 24 hours, 99 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured people to 16,84,471.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 932, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.55 lakh samples were tested, it said.

