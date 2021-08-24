Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 55 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 6,00,342, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection has claimed 16,355 lives in the state till now.

The fatality count also included a death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases stood at 423.

Jalandhar reported nine cases, followed by eight in Ferozepur and five in Muktsar.

With 46 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,83,564, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported one case, taking the UT's total infection count to 65,069, according to a medical bulletin.

The toll figure stood at 812.

The number of active cases in the city was 35 while the number of cured persons was 64,222.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)