The South Korean tech giant Samsung will announce the prices of the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone tomorrow in India. It will be the second M-series smartphone to be introduced with 5G 12 bands support after the Galaxy M42 5G. The prices of the handset will be revealed at 12 pm IST. However, the smartphone's pricing and availability details were leaked ahead of its launch, courtesy of IANS. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Likely To Be Priced in India Between Rs 20,000 & Rs 25,000: Report.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

If this report is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be priced somewhere between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. The report further revealed that it is likely to go on sale starting September 2, 2021. However, we will have to wait for official prices and other details till tomorrow. It is said to arrive in two colours - black and blue.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung)

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy M32 5G boasts a 6.5-inch TFT HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The chipset will come paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of built-in storage. The onboard storage can be expanded further using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone is tipped to come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W charging. In terms of optics, there will be a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera could be a 13MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone is said to boot on One UI 3.1 based Android 11 OS out of the box. Samsung has promised 2 years of OS upgrade on the upcoming Galaxy M32 5G phone.

