Mathura, Sep 13 (PTI) One person was killed and 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents on Yamuna Expressway on Monday morning, police said.

The first accident occurred when a truck coming from Noida side rammed against a stationary canter near the “92 km” milestone, resulting in the death of one and injury to two others early this morning, they said.

“The deceased was been identified as Vishnu. His address is being ascertained,” the police said.

Both injured persons have been hospitalized while the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, police said.

In another incident, a Noida-bound sleeper bus coming from Kanpur collided with a truck near the “65 km” milestone early in the morning, resulting in injuries to 13 passengers.

All the injured were admitted to different hospitals, the police said.

