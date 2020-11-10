Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) A 37-year-old tempo driver has been arrested for allegedly transporting beef worth Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Bhiwandi bypass on Sunday and intercepted the vehicle, sub- inspector M M Pawar of Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

Also Read | Bihar Election Results 2020: Nitish Kumar Calling Returning Officers to Slow Down Vote Count, Alleges RJD as Trends Show Knife-Edge Battle.

A total of 5,000 kg of beef worth Rs 6 lakh was seized from the tempo and the driver Anil Mandlik was arrested, the official said.

The beef meant for a shop in Mira Road was being brought from Sangamner, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for two more accused in the case.

Also Read | Celebrity Morgan Edwards Transition From Artist to Business Owner With a Growing Instagram.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Motor Vehicle Act and Maharashtra Wildlife Protection Act with the Bhiwandi taluka police station, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)