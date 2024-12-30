Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one person from Murshidabad district for alleged links to a terror outfit, a senior officer said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Durlabhpur, was held from Naoda town during a raid conducted by the STF late on Sunday, he said.

“This person is a relative of another militant arrested from Kerala. The accused is a member of the terror group and helped the latter in setting up a sleeper cell here in Baharampore,” the STF officer told PTI.

"The two also have the same address on the voters' list. Investigation is underway to gather more details," he added.

