Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old man from Nashik was arrested and a minor detained for allegedly killing a man in Rabale area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday nabbed Ramesh Jadhjv, a resident of Deolali area of Nashik, and a minor boy for allegedly killing Anil Jairam Shinde (19), assistant commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Vast of Vashi division said.

The matter came to light when the victim's family lodged a missing persons complaint on February 5 at Talavali and his body was subsequently recovered in the bushes by the side of the lake, the official said.

A probe revealed that the accused had called the victim for a drink, attacked him with a sickle and left him to die, senior inspector Yogesh Gawde of Rabale police station.

While the minor had been referred to the juvenile court, the arrested accused was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him into police custody till February 12, it was stated.

The police recovered a sickle, two knives and beer bottles from the scene of crime, an official said.

