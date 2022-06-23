Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): One person was arrested with 12 kilograms of cannabis under MVP police station limits in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

After conducting the raids, the Visakhapatnam city task force police seized 12 kgs of cannabis, one bike, a vacuum machine, parcel covers, and a mobile phone. They handed over the recovered things to the MVP police station for further action.

The initial investigation revealed that the accused was involved in the trading of cannabis for earning money.

"He adopted trading of cannabis as a source of income. For this, he used to purchase vacuum sealing machine, babool wrappers and envelops transparent covers and sold 70 grams of cannabis for Rs 1,000 to his own friends," police told media persons.

In another incident, Visakhapatnam police had conducted a raid in the city and apprehended a person involved in drug peddling while also seizing 63 LSD (Lysergic acid diethyl amide) blots from the spot.

The accused in the case was identified as Girish Teja Naidu who has been trading the synthetic drugs at Gajuwaka and surrounding areas.

"The City Task Force team under the supervision of K Aanand Reddy, ADCP, Special Branch, the Asst. Commissioner, Task Force A Trinad Rao along with his team and the law and order police conducted a joint raid and apprehended the accused and seized the case property from the possession of the accused and LSD 63 (Lysergic acid diethyl amide) blots along with mobile phone," said Visakhapatnam city police commissioner Ch Srikanth.

Srikanth further appealed to the parents to "keep a close watch on the behaviour of their children".

"Visakhapatnam City police appeal to the parents to keep a close watch on the behaviour of their children and if any abnormality and signs of depression are observed, parents should immediately take the children to professional counselling," he said.

"Parents may also avail the facility of the city police counselling centre "MARPU", where several drug-addicted children were given counselling and efforts were made to bring change in their lives," said the CP. (ANI)

