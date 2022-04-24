Jammu, Apr 24 (PTI) One person was injured in a mysterious explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion took place at Budhal-Shahpur in Kotranka area outside the house of Preetam Singh around 8 pm, a few hours after the conclusion of a marriage function there, they said.

A police party has rushed to the spot and the cause of the explosion is being probed, the officials said, adding the injured was shifted to hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

This was the fourth explosion in Kotranka area in the past nearly one month. On March 26, two explosions in quick succession rocked Kotranka market but caused no casualty, while a couple from Uttar Pradesh putting up at a slum were injured in another mysterious explosion at Jaglanoo village on April 19.

On April 16, security forces detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Gurdan in Rajouri.

