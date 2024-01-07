Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was killed when the compound wall of a chawl collapsed on him in south Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident occurred at Miyan Chawl in the Cuffe Parade area around 2.49 pm, the official said.

The wall collapsed on Mohammad Akbar, a resident of the chawl. He was rushed to INS Ashwini Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Fire officials and an ambulance reached the scene for the rescue operation, and no other casualties were reported, the official said.

