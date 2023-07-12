Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was killed in a rain-related incident as heavy showers continued to drench parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

Sarla Devi died after the roof of her home collapsed in the Kota village of Saharanpur's Nagla area, they said.

According to a Central Water Commission report, Elgin Bridge received 257 mm rainfall while Colonelganj (Gonda) and Sharda Nagar recorded 113 mm and 28.8 mm, respectively, on Wednesday.

According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 15.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at many places in the western parts of the state, it added.

