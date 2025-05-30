Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was killed and another injured after a wall collapsed on a labourers' camp in the wake of heavy rain in Mizoram's Aizawl district, police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am in Thuampui area in the northeastern part of Aizawl when the wall fell on the makeshift establishment where the two were staying, a senior officer said.

"The two persons were buried under the debris after the wall collapsed. One person died on the spot, while the injured has been taken to nearby Greenwood hospital," he said.

A bulletin, issued by the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, said that landslides and rockfall occurred at several places due to heavy rain, blocking inter-district and national highways.

At least two houses were severely damaged due to land subsidence and collapse of a retaining wall in Mauchar village in Aizawl district near the state border with Assam and Manipur, and at Rangvamual on the western outskirts of Aizawl due to rain, it said.

A house was also swept away by a massive mudslide at Champhai's Bethel Veng neighbourhood in the eastern part of the state, it said.

No casualties have been reported in these incidents, according to the police.

A road to Berawtlang, one of the popular tourist sites in the eastern outskirts of Aizawl, caved in due to a massive landslide on Friday, while a street has also been blocked due to a massive rockfall at Ramhlun South area in Aizawl, the bulletin said.

Two houses were partially damaged due to a landslide and strong wind in west Mizoram's Mamit district, the department said.

A wooden bridge over the swollen Tisopi river in Siaha district washed away due to floods.

A national highway was blocked due to a landslide at Sangau near the Cheru river in Lawngtlai district, the bulletin said.

All schools in the state, except those in Saitual district, remain shut on Friday due to heavy rain.

