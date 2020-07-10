Jalpaiguri/Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) One person was trampled to death and five others were injured after a wild elephant attacked them in Banarhat area of Jalpaiguri district, having strayed from the herd, a forest official said on Friday.

One of the injured is in critical condition, while the rest have been discharged after treatment, he said.

The elephant was later directed to the nearby Banarhat tea garden by forest personnel and efforts are on to make the animal return to its habitat.

The official said altogether three persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the Dooars belt in the past one month.

