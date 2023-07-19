Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others injured after a blast in an AC compressor at a restaurant in the Middle Bazaar area of Shimla City.

Initially, ten people were injured and were rushed to the hospital at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries, the Shimla Superintendent of Police said.

“Initially ten were injured and were taken to hospital. Later I got confirmation that one person died in the hospital. I will not be able to share much detail on it," Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Shimla District Police said.

Speaking about the incident, the SP said, "It was around 7.35 PM and we immediately rescued the injured through the police vehicles. Ambulances were brought immediately. Three were seriously injured. Our priority was to save people and also to prevent casualties.”

“We are investigating the matter, the intensity of the blast was very big and it had affected shops nearby, we are yet to count the numbers. We have called our expert teams. There was a blast in a restaurant called Himachali Rasoi in the Middle Bazaar area here. We shall inquire in detail but initially, we had to rescue the people, I shall be able to share with you more detail after further investigation.” Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi added.

The local residents who were sitting in the offices were in a state of fear after the blast.

“I was sitting in my office on the top floor of the same building. I was on a chair that sunk deep down. I was able to come down and I am still in a state of shock. This needs to be investigated...you can see all the glasses at the shops are broken,” said Karan Parmar, a local resident.

Another local resident said that the intensity of the blast was shocking and very big, something that he have never experienced in his life.

“I was on the Mall road. The intensity of the blast was very high. It was felt till Scandal Point and also till the other end of the Mall road. I was born and brought up here. I have never experienced such high-intensity shock before," Karan Nanda another local resident said.

"The floor of this shop in the same building was completely broken. You can see the cracks. Cracks have developed in several shops. This shock was equal to an earthquake. There is a need to investigate the blast. Restaurants and such shops are being opened anywhere in the streets of Shimla,” he added. (ANI)

