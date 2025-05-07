Thane, May 7 (PTI) A large gulmohar tree fell on an autorickshaw in Thane city on Wednesday, killing a passenger and seriously injuring its driver, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around 6 pm near Flower Valley in Runwal Nagar, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Taufik Saudagar (27), who was travelling in the auto, and the driver of the three-wheeler, identified as Shafik Shabbir, sustained head injuries.

Saudagar was rushed to the district government hospital, where doctors declared Saudagar dead, he said. Shabbir is being treated at a nearby medical facility.

Efforts are being made to cut and remove the fallen tree to clear the area, the official added.

