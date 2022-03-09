Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): One person was killed and several injured in a blast outside the district court complex in the Jammu region's Udhampur town.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur, Vinod Kumar said, "A blast took place here in Udhampur town. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. One person has died and fourteen have been injured."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that 13 people have been injured in the incident. The Union Minister assured that he is monitoring the situation closely.

"Blast explosion around "Rehri" near Tehsildar office at #Udhampur. One life lost, 13 injured being moved to hospital. I am in touch with DC Indu Chib on minute to minute basis. Exact cause and origin of the blast being worked out..too early to draw any definite conclusion," Singh tweeted today.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

