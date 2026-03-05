Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 5 (ANI): Telangana Commissioner's Task Force, Golconda team and Masabtank Police busted an adulterated dairy products manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, apprehending one person for illegally manufacturing ghee by mixing palm oil, vanaspati and other low-quality substances, seizing items worth Rs 18.26 lakh, authorities informed on Thursday.

According to a press release by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ande Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad City, the sleuths raided a dairy unit named "Pride Dairy" situated at Bholanagar, Banjara Hills, Road No 12, Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as 26 year oldMohammed Junaid Hussain, a businessman residing at Hyderbad's Bhola Nagar.

During the operation, police seized a vast quantity of adulterated dairy products and manufacturing equipment. This includes 460 kgs of adulterated ghee, 70 kgs of adulterated mixed ghee, 2,090 kgs of adulterated cow cream, and 1,170 kgs of adulterated buffalo cream.

To facilitate the adulteration, the accused was using 28 tins of Ruchi Gold Vanaspathi (Dalda), as well as several used oil packets and empty tins.

The law enforcement team also confiscated essential machinery, including two boilers, a pushing machine, a packing machine, and two weighing machines (small and big). Additionally, four gas cylinders, 70 various-sized basins (some containing ghee), 25 empty drums, and packing covers were seized from the premises. Total worth of seized items is Rs 18,26,679.

According to the police, the accused was found illegally manufacturing adulterated ghee with cow and buffalo cream at his "Pride Dairy." He was mixing palm oil, vanaspati, and other low-quality substances into the products, despite holding a valid license. These adulterated products were being sold as original and pure ghee to the public, hotels, and event organisers, posing a significant risk to public health.

A case has been registered in Crime Number 50/2026 under Sections 318(4) and 274, 275 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Masabtank Police Station against the accused.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Additional DCP Ande Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad City with close supervision of R Venkatesh, Inspector, Golconda Zone Commissioner's Task Force, A Praveen Kumar, Inspector of Masabtank, G Vijayanand, Sub-Inspector of Police Golconda Zone Task Force, G Chandana, Sub-Inspector of Masabtank and their staff. (ANI)

