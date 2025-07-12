New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The next meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 'One Nation, One Election' is likely to be held on July 30, panel chairman P P Chaudhary said.

In an Interview with PTI Videos, Chaudhary said Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha and Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde might be called to express their views in the next meeting.

The JPC, headed by BJP MP Chaudhary, has been speaking to jurists and legal experts as it prepares its recommendation on the bill. Former chief justices of India, J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud, interacted with the committee during its eighth sitting on Friday.

"The committee is discussing the issue very seriously and various legal luminaries, including former Chief Justices of India, have given their views to help us understand if this idea fits within the constitutional framework," he said.

Chaudhary said the next meeting of the committee will possibly be held on July 30.

Asked when the committee will submit its report, Chaudhary said there is no hurry because the views of all stakeholders will have to be heard.

"The whole country should feel that the Joint Parliamentary Committee has heard everyone and got everyone's views... if the members feel that there is a need to hear more people before presenting the report, then we can ask for more time from Parliament," Chaudhary said.

He said four former CJIs have interacted with the committee and clarified all doubts.

"Judges of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, along with senior advocates, also interacted with the committee members," Chaudhary said.

"The interaction focused on whether the One Nation, One Election Bill is in accordance with the Constitution.

"We are very happy that all the members had a detailed discussion that lasted for five hours, so that we can make the right law and have concrete recommendations when this law goes to Parliament," he said.

