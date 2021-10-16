Port Blair, Oct 16 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,641, a health department official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar: Juvenile Dies by Suicide in Children Observation Home in Bhojpur.

The fresh case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | How Financial Institutions Are Modernizing Lending Through Tech.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Two more persons were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,503.

The Union Territory now has nine active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 4,62,189 people have been inoculated with 1,70,355 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.76 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)