Itanagar, Jan 25 (PTI) An Army man tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,819, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The single case was detected from Dahung military camp in West Kameng district through RT-PCR test and the patient was asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Twenty more people recuperated from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,745, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now is 99.56 per cent while the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent, the official said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently is 0.10 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has only 18 active COVID-19 cases while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area and West Kameng district, have the highest number of active cases at four each while, Changlang and East Siang have three each, the SSO said.

The state has so far conducted 3,89,689 sample tests for COVID-19, including 136 on Sunday, he said.

A total of 6,291 health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far in Arunachal Pradesh, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said.

Padung said that the state health department has been carrying out inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

He said that so far seven cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in the state.

The highest numbers of vaccines were administered in Papumpare district so far with a total of 734 persons receiving jabs, followed by West Kameng (588) and Namsai (571), Padung added.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre till now.

