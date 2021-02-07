Aizawl, Feb 7 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the state's tally to 4,382, an official said.

A 21-year-old woman in Aizawl tested positive for the infection, and efforts are being made to trace her contacts, the official said.

The northeastern state currently has 23 active COVID- 19 cases, while 4,350 people have recovered from the disease. Nine people have succumbed to the infection.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 99.27 per cent, the official said.

As many as 2,14,775 samples have been examined in the state, including 466 in the last 24 hours.

According to the official, 781 frontline workers have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, of which 226 were inoculated on Saturday.

