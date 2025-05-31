New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday grieved the demise of conservationist Valmik Thapar, hailing him as a leading authority on tigers.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of noted conversationalist, author and naturalist, Valmik Thapar.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Rise to 2,710; 1,170 Discharged, 7 Deaths Reported, Says Health Ministry.

"A leading authority on Tiger conservation, he was as(sic) one of India's most respected wildlife experts and was appointed a member of the Tiger Task Force of 2005. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, wildlife enthusiasts and the conservation community," Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh called Thapar a legendary figure in the world of conservation for over four decades of work on tigers.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"It is a great loss," he said.

Ramesh said today's Ranthambore, particularly, is a testimony to his deep commitment and indefatigable zeal.

"He was uncommonly knowledgeable on a variety of issues relating to biodiversity and not a day passed during my Ministerial tenure without our talking to each other - with me almost always at the receiving end.

"During my tenure as Chairman of the Standing Committee also he was a constant source of many valuable suggestions and advice. We had arguments but it was always an education to listen to him, full of passion and concern," Ramesh said.

"He was truly an unforgettable one of a kind," he added.

Thapar, one of India's most eminent wildlife conservationists and authors, died at his residence Saturday morning at 73.

Born in New Delhi in 1952, Thapar dedicated his life to the study and conservation of wild tigers, especially in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park.

He co-founded the Ranthambhore Foundation in 1988, a non-governmental organisation focused on community-based conservation efforts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)