Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): An infiltration bid by terrorists has been foiled in the Keri area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on early Wednesday morning. One terrorist has been killed, sources said.

Terrorists opened fire after coming 400 metres inside the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC). The infiltration bid was foiled at 5:55 am, the sources added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Govt Approves Proposals to Transfer About 70 Hectares of Forest Land in Gangotri National Park for Roads Construction Near China Border.

One AK-47 and magazines have been recovered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)