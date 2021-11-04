New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution on Wednesday said that the prices of onion this year are cheaper as compared to last year and the government's effort to ease the prices is "now bearing results".

The Ministry, in a press statement, informed that all India retail and wholesale prices of onion are presently Rs 40.13 per kg and 3215.92 per quintal respectively.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Newly-Married Hindu Man Brutally Thrashed by His Brother-in-Law for Refusing To Convert to Christianity.

"It may be noted that onion prices had started rising from the first week of October 2021, due to rains that disrupted the supply chain. In order to cool down prices, the Department of Consumer Affairs has taken up calibrated and targeted release of onions from the buffer on First-in-First-Out (FIFO) principle, guided by the twin objectives of moderating prices and ensuring minimal storage loss," the ministry said.

"Till November 2, 2021, a total of 1,11,376.17 metric tons (MT) has been released in major markets such as Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Kochi and Raipur. In addition, onions are disposed of in local markets in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat," it added.

Also Read | Chennai Customs Seize 400-Year-Old Nrityaganapathi Idol Being Exported From Kancheepuram.

As per the statement, apart from releasing in the market, the Department of Consumer Affairs has also offered onions from the buffer at Rs 21 per kg to all states and Union Territories for lifting from the storage locations.

"This would enable States/UTs to take up, by themselves, market interventions either through direct supply to retail consumers through retail outlets or release in key markets to bring down prices," it stated.

"The stocks are also available for supply to Central/States agencies involved in retail marketing either at ex-storage rate of Rs 21 per kg or at a landed price after including transportation costs," it added.

The ministry further said that SAFAL has been offered at a landed price of Rs 26 per kg and has lifted 400 tonnes.

Nagaland is being supplied from the buffer, the ministry informed.

Onion buffer has been maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) with the objective of effective market intervention to moderate prices.

"In 2021-22, against the target of building 2 LMT Onion buffer a total of 2.08 LMT was procured from Rabi-2021 crop during April to July 2021," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)