New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted a gang that defrauded people selling them air tickets online only to cancel them later, officials said on Friday.

The two masterminds of the operation, identified as Pravin Tiwari, a resident of Bahraich (UP), and Rohit Kumar, a resident of Rewari (Haryana) -- both aged 34 years -- have been arrested.

The officials said they have recovered a gold chain from the accused -- purchased from the cheated money -- and seized Rs 61,267 found in their bank account.

The police said the fraud was exposed on March 29, when a Delhi University professor filed a complaint alleging getting scammed by a booking agent online.

According to the complaint, the professor was to travel to Canada to attend an official programme in the first week of April. On March 23, a female student of his made searches on his behalf for good deals on travel tickets on an app. After some time, she received multiple calls with booking offers.

The student, the complaint said, struck a deal with an agent named Pravin Tiwari.

Tiwari reportedly ‘booked' the tickets and sent their copies to her on WhatsApp and asked her to deposit Rs 1,49,730 in a bank account he gave her, which the professor did.

Later, when the complainant checked the details of the ticket with the airline, he was told that the tickets were cancelled. When he called the agent who had booked the tickets, he found his number switched off.

Following the complaint, an investigation was taken up, during which it was revealed that several other people were defrauded the same way, a senior police official said.

Its investigation led the police to conduct a raid in Zirakpur in Punjab, but the accused had left the hideout a day before the police team could reach there.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that their team got a tipoff that Tiwari, one of the accused, was going to get engaged on April 14 in UP's Baharich.

He said a team was rushed to Bahraich which arrested both the accused from the town.

"During interrogation, It was found that Tiwari had met Rohit Kumar in Pune in 2016. They both started working as travel agents and suffered heavy losses,” the officer said.

“A few months ago they shifted base to Zirakpur, where they hatched a plan to cheat prospective travellers. The accused then registered themselves as agents on Sulekha mobile app using fake mobile numbers and waited for leads," he said.

The accused would contact the customers with enticing offers for air tickets. They would book the tickets and get the buyers to make payment after sending them the tickets on WhatsApp.

“Once they would receive the money, they would cancel the tickets and switch off their mobile phones,” said the DCP.

