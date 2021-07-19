Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of Eid-Al-Adha celebrations, the Assam government on Monday issued guidelines allowing only five persons including the religious head to offer prayers at the mosque.

As per the order, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a revised and consolidated directive today for both rural and urban areas which will remain in force at 5 AM of July 20, 2021 until further orders.

There will be total containment in five districts showing high positivity rate in recent days and these are Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath districts.

The curfew in these districts will be for round the clock; however, in the districts showing moderate positivity rate viz. Goalpara and Morigaon, it will be from 1 PM to 5 AM.

All work places, business/commercial establishments, shops and restaurants and other eateries, showrooms, cold storages and warehouses will be closed till further order in districts showing high positivity rate.

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in the containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.

In other districts, all public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate norms inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc.

All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people shall remain suspended. The public gathering is completely prohibited and only 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral ceremony. Wearing of face mask is compulsory in all public places.

Regarding the celebration of Eid, all persons are advised to celebrate from their home. Namaz at Mosque is allowed with only 5 persons maximum including the religious head.

Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc and exemptions as notified in the order of July 6, 2021, shall continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by this order. (ANI)

