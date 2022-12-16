Kozhikode, Dec 16 (PTI) The Kerala government has taken a stand made known in the State Assembly and before the Supreme Court and the Centre that only a buffer zone which excludes populated areas is acceptable and there will be no change in this position, State Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Friday.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2022 Recap: Park Solomon, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min-Ho – 10 Best Kdrama Actors Of The Year.

The Minister said an aerial survey was carried out in order to show the apex court that its directions for a comprehensive survey of forested areas was followed by the State.

Also Read | Congress MP Manish Tewari Raises Issue of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's Remarks on Supreme Court in Lok Sabha.

"We need to show we have complied with the Supreme Court directions if we want to have any chance of winning our case," he said speaking to reporters here.

Saseendran said that since an aerial survey would not be enough, a commission was set up to analyse the survey findings and ascertain if it was correct or not.

If the findings are wrong, they would be rectified accordingly and if they are correct, they would be included in the comprehensive report, he said.

A comprehensive ground report or a map is required if anyone wants to raise a grievance or a complaint and for that the findings of the survey can be used, the Minister said.

"However, the farmers need to know that we have taken a stand in the State Assembly and before the Supreme Court and the Centre that only a buffer zone exempting populated areas will be acceptable. We will be sticking to that stand," Saseendran said.

The apex court in June this year directed that a buffer zone of one kilometre be maintained around forests and sanctuaries across the country.

Against this, both the Centre and the Kerala government have moved review pleas in the apex court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)