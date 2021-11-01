Itanagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported only one new COVID-19 case on Monday, officials said.

Nineteen people recovered in the last 24 hours, following which the number of active cases dipped to 101, they said.

The toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no new death was reported, they added.

The state has so far reported 55,155 cases, while 54,774 patients have recovered.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 24, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (18), West Kameng (13) and East Siang (11).

The new case was detected after testing 334 samples.

