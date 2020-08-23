New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Assam Congress president, Ripun Bora has written a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi requesting her that the responsibility of Congress President should be given to Rahul Gandhi, he had added only he can revive the party.

In the letter, Bora stated, "You are aware that our country is at present in most critical juncture under BJP's rule. The economy, development, welfare of the people and social fabric all have been devastated under communal, polarising and divisive politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Rahul Ji has set a historic example by stepping down from the presidentship of Indian National Congress owning moral responsibility at the humiliating defeat of our party in 2019 Lok Sabha election. But madam, either in a football or cricket team the captain alone can do no better if the other players do not play well," he added.

It is an established fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the rank and file of BJP across the country are scared of no opposition leader except Rahul Gandhi. Therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP every day, everywhere target only Rahul Gandhi, Bora said.

"At this critical juncture of our party, we Assam PCC believe that only Rahul Gandhi can revive the party. We once again request you to do the needful for giving the responsibility of Congress president to Rahul Gandhi so that he can lead the party and fight BJP and RSS from the front which is the demand of millions of Congress workers across the country. I sincerely believe and hope you will take a bold decision in this regard for the greater interest of our party and the nation," Bora wrote in the letter.

Speaking to ANI, Bora today said, "In an earlier video conference meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MPs, I categorically appealed to Sonia Gandhi to give the leadership of Congress party to Rahul Gandhi as Narendra Modi is scared of Rahul Gandhi only." (ANI)

