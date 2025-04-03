New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Chief Minister of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, U Myo Aung on Thursday met with people injured in the recent earthquake who are admitted at an Indian Army field hospital and expressed gratitude to the Indian medical contingent for their help in the hour of crisis.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar last week, with the toll rising to over 3,000 people even as rescuers continue to search through the rubble for signs of life.

Also Read | Jhansi Shocker: Unable To Observe Navratri Fast Due to Her Periods, Woman Dies by Suicide in UP.

India mounted its relief mission named 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on March 28.

Aung visited the field hospital set up by the Indian Army in Mandalay on Thursday morning to enquire about the well-being of the injured, sources said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Salary Hike Central Govt Employees Will Get? Check Latest Update.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the Indian medical contingent for helping rebuild the lives of people affected by the deadly quake, they said.

The field hospital, under 'Operation Brahma', continued its humanitarian mission in Myanmar as the local government and its agencies also soldiered on with their efforts in relief and rescue work.

The Indian medical team at the field hospital has "successfully conducted 23 surgeries, along with over 1,300 laboratory investigations and 103 X-ray procedures," an Indian Army source said.

"With unwavering determination and round-the-clock efforts, the Indian medical contingent remains committed to providing essential medical care, standing in solidarity with the people of Myanmar during this critical time," he said.

The hospital unit comprising 118 personnel was deployed in Myanmar using two C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF which had taken off from Agra on March 29.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)