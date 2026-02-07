New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended over 500 individuals as part of Operation Cyber Hawk 3.0, the third phase of its sustained, focused crackdown on cybercrime, officials said.

Operation Cyber Hawk 3.0 targets organised cyber fraud networks operating across multiple digital platforms. The action involves advanced technical analysis, real-time intelligence inputs, financial trail tracking and coordinated field operations to identify and dismantle cybercrime syndicates.

According to Delhi Police, the operation enabled swift identification of offenders, disruption of fraudulent digital infrastructure and initiation of legal action against those involved in cyber-related offences.

Police said the drive is part of a broader strategy to strengthen cybersecurity, protect citizens from online fraud and curb the growing misuse of digital platforms for criminal activities. The operation will continue over the coming days, with intensified monitoring and enforcement.

Earlier last month, Delhi Police's East District busted a cybercrime syndicate operating from Delhi to Moradabad and Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, under Operation Cyber Hawk.

Eight accused were arrested, including Mohd Wasim, for facilitating mule bank accounts and laundering cybercrime proceeds, exposing a high-tech pipeline funnelling Indian money into international cryptocurrency wallets.

The operation resulted in the seizure of ₹4.7 lakh in cash, 7 bank debit cards, 14 mobile phones, and 20 SIM cards, and the tracing of 85 mule bank accounts linked to 600+ NCRP complaints.

During the second phase of the operation in December 2025, the Delhi Police arrested 284 people and initiated legal action against around 2,900 individuals, achieving a 200 per cent success rate, claimed Delhi Police officials during a media briefing.

Speaking about the operation, Joint Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Rajneesh Gupta had said, "The first phase of Operation CyHawk, led by the respected Delhi CP Satish Golcha, was conducted... This significantly reduced the number of calls coming in at 1930 daily. From an average of approximately 3,600, the number of calls dropped to 2,400..."

He had added that due to the success of the first phase, a second version of the operation was planned.

"Based on this success, a second version of the operation was planned, and on December 10th and 11th, a forty-eight-hour operation was conducted, involving 5,000 police personnel from all cyber police stations across Delhi," Gupta had said.

In November 2025, Delhi Police apprehended more than 700 cybercriminals in a joint crackdown by district police units and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.

According to officials, the multi-district 48-hour operation 'Cyber Hawk' targeted organised cyber fraud networks involved in cheating, phishing, fake customer care scams, investment frauds and digital payment thefts.

Preliminary investigations uncovered suspicious and fraudulent transactions totalling approximately Rs 1,000 crore, indicating a large-scale ecosystem of cybercriminals operating from multiple locations. (ANI)

