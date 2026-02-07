League leaders Barcelona return to the Spotify Camp Nou on 7 February 2026, as they host RCD Mallorca in a high-stakes La Liga 2025-26 encounter. Hansi Flick’s side sits just one point clear of rivals Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga and enters the match with formidable momentum, having secured five consecutive wins across all competitions. Mallorca, however, arrive with renewed confidence after a dominant 4-1 victory over Sevilla, looking to distance themselves from a tight relegation scrap. Barcelona Extend La Liga 2025-26 Lead with Decisive Victory Against Elche.

All eyes will be on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who is currently enjoying the best scoring form of his career. Having found the net in four consecutive matches, the 18-year-old winger has become the focal point of the Barcelona attack in the absence of other veterans.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match?

Lamine Yamal is set to feature for Barcelona in the starting XI. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Hansi Flick expressed his satisfaction with Yamal’s progression, emphasizing that the young Spaniard is improving every day. Barcelona Advance to Copa del Rey 2025-26 Quarter-Finals with 2-0 Victory Over Racing Santander.

Flick dismissed any immediate fitness concerns, stating that Yamal is enjoying his football and is fully focused on the task at hand.

Since overcoming a lingering pubalgia issue, Yamal has become a mainstay in the side, leading the team in assists and chances created for the 2025–26 campaign.

