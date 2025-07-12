Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): On the instructions of the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, "Operation Kalanemi" has been started against the impersonators who cheat people in the name of religion by playing with their feelings and beliefs in Devbhoomi.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh, the arrested individuals were allegedly preying on people's religious sentiments and were involved in duping unsuspecting victims.

While speaking to ANI, the SSP said, "Under this campaign, the police took action in various police station areas on Saturday and arrested 23 fake babas roaming around in the guise of saints and sadhus. Among the arrested fake babas, 10 persons are residents of other states."

The Chief Minister has instructed to identify all such persons and take strict action against them. As part of the initiative, Dehradun Police on Saturday arrested 23 individuals posing as sadhus in different areas of the district.

Singh told ANI, "In line with the instructions, all the station in-charges have been instructed to identify such persons in their respective police station areas, who disguise themselves as saints and mislead people, especially women and youth, and lure them to solve their personal or domestic problems and commit fraud with them, and take strict action against them."

Meanwhile, Hindu religious groups welcome Uttarakhand Govt's 'Op Kalanemi' targeting fake seers.

'Operation Kalanemi' is a campaign against anti-social elements who are hurting religious sentiments and duping people under the pretext of 'Sanatan Dharma' by posing as seers, and have called for strict action against such fake people.

President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri, welcomed this decision and asserted that strict action should be taken against the people who cheat Kanwariyas.

Speaking to ANI about this initiative, Puri said, "Kanwar is being conducted in Haridwar and we welcome this decision by the Chief Minister and thank him as well... The fake saints ask for money from and cheat Kanwariya and abuse those who refuse to give money; these people should be subjected to strict action... Our Chief Minister's vision is a safe Uttarakhand, and doing justice to all the Kanwariya and all of us are with him."

The president of Akhand Parshuram Akhada stated that the Aadhar cards of such imposters should be verified, and action must be taken against such people.

"We welcome this campaign... There are some fake seers who bring disgrace to our respected saints, the Aadhar card of such imposters should be checked... While India is about to become Vishwaguru, only original saints must be there... There are some seers (fake ones) who have committed a crime, and action must be taken on such people..." he said.

State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt said that there are people who try to disturb the society and strict action should be taken against them.

"Some criminal elements try to ruin social environment. Everyone must follow the laws made by the government... There are numerous people who try to disturb society, and they will be subjected to strict action..." Bhatt said. (ANI)

