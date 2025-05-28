Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): The civil defence mock drill, earlier scheduled for May 29, has been postponed due to administrative reasons. However, the dates for the same are yet to be announced.

A statement released by Gujarat Information Department read, "It is hereby intimated that the Civil Defence Exercise 'Operation Shield', which was planned to be held on May 29, 2025, is hereby postponed due to administrative reasons. It is requested that necessary directions to all the Controllers of Civil Defence and other stakeholders, may be issued accordingly. Next dates for the exercise shall be issued subsequently."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Sends Letter, Gifts to Dalit Student Ramkeval, First to Clear Class 10 Exam in His Village in Uttar Pradesh, Says 'Historic Occasion for Nizampur' (See Pics).

Additionally, the civil defence exercise has also been postponed in Rajasthan and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Earlier on Wednesday, as per the orders from the Government of India and under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a civil defence exercise was scheduled to be conducted in Gujarat on Thursday at 5:00 PM.

Also Read | Telangana: 13 Members of Child Trafficking Gang Arrested in Suryapet District, 10 Children Rescued.

Regarding Operation Shield mock drill, Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department (Gujarat), Jayanti Ravi, on Wednesday, virtually reviewed preparations made by the district administration. Along with this, she also gave necessary instructions to all the District Collectors for successful implementation of mock drill.

Further, Jayanti Ravi said that during this exercise, various actions like ensuring the readiness of the local administration regarding civil security; taking the services of young volunteers like NCC, NSS, Bharat Scout and Guide; setting up a hotline between the Air Force and the Civil Security Control Room regarding enemy aircraft and missile attacks; activating the air raid siren; ensuring complete darkness and ensuring public safety and their property will be taken.

Operation Sindoor targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, including one Nepalese national. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)