Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): In a strong display national solidarity, BJP leader C N Ashwath Narayan announced that a Tiranga Yatra will be held in Bengaluru on May 15 following the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and urged citizens to participate in the event and express their gratitude to the armed forces.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Narayan said, "We will be holding Tiranga yatra in Bengaluru on 15th May. We welcome all the citizens of Bengaluru to come forward, participate and express our gratitude to our soldiers who have done extremely well..."

Narayan also shed light on the swift and powerful actions taken by the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

"After the Pahalgam attack, we wanted to express our solidarity, we wanted to give appreciation to our soldiers...they could destroy Pakistan air base and terror sites...this is the greatest display of India's strength that our modern warfare is on par with the most developed countries," he said.

"We can't tolerate terrorism and the people who are backing terrorists. And so Pakistan completely surrendered and came forward urging not to escalate 'Operation Sindoor'," he added further.

The campaign will be carried out by BJP across the country from May 13 to May 23, as per sources. Senior BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, will coordinate the Tiranga Yatra.

Prominent Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states, and senior party leaders will lead the processions in different parts of the country, according to sources. The campaign will also involve ex-servicemen, social workers, and prominent social figures who will lead the yatra.

During the campaign, the party will reach out to citizens across the nation to raise awareness about Operation Sindoor and its significance for India's security and sovereignty.

As part of this campaign, the BJP will organise press conferences throughout the country to highlight the success of Operation Sindoor. The party will also leverage social media influencers to amplify the message and reach a wider audience, source told ANI.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed. (ANI)

