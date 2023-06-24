Uttarkashi, Jun 24 (PTI) Opium crop illegally cultivated on over 0.025 hectares of land in Fitari village here was destroyed on Saturday, police said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against landowner Ranveer Singh, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

The action has been taken under the Drugs Free Devbhoomi Mission, Yaduvanshi said.

