Chatra (Jharkhand), Jul 4 (PTI) A teenager was arrested in Jharkhand's Chatra district after opium worth Rs 1 crore was seized from his possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the Hadhadwa forest under the Giddor Police Station limits on Thursday and recovered 23 kgs of opium from the 19-year-old peddler, Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With 'The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago' During Ceremonial Event at President's House in Port of Spain (See Pics and Videos).

The arrested person hails from the Pandey Tola area within the police station limits.

Addressing a press conference here, the SP said he had information about drug trafficking between Raja Tand and the Kuleshwari temple route on Thursday.

Also Read | CCI Directs Aditya Birla’s UltraTech, Dalmia Bharat Cements and Shree Digvijay Cements To Furnish Financial Records After ONGC Alleges Cartelisation in Its Tenders.

Accordingly, a police team headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Simaria) Shubham Khandelwal was set up to initiate necessary action.

The team conducted the raid and arrested the person after the recovery of opium worth Rs 1 crore, the SP said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he procured the contraband from Tupudana in Ranchi and planned to smuggle it to Chandigarh.

A search operation was underway to apprehend the supplier, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)