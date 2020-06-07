India News | Oppn Terms AAP Govt's Decision on Delhi Hospitals 'insensitive'

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday attacked the AAP government for reserving its hospitals along with private ones for Delhi residents, alleging it was an insensitive move to divert attention from "collapsing" health services and "failures" to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing apprehension that the hospitals may get swamped by people from other states, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day announced that the hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will be restricted to the city dwellers till the rising COVID-19 cases are contained.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said any person, whether from Delhi or outside, should be treated in hospitals of the city.

"This decision of the Kejriwal government is insensitive. They are trying to divert attention from the real issues which are failure of the Kejriwal government to tackle the corona pandemic and collapsing healthcare system in Delhi," Gupta charged.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party over BJP's charges.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged it was a diversionary tactics of the AAP government to shift focus from shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

"There are not enough number of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi. Kejriwal should tell if his government will deny treatment to large number of people from other states, specially from UP and Bihar, who live in Delhi but do not have any identity or address proof," Kumar said.

Delhi BJP chief Gupta said the AAP government has not been able to provide adequate facilities to COVID-19 patients from the city, let alone those from other states.

Announcing the decision of his government, the chief minister said over 90 per cent (of nearly 7.5 lakh people) in Delhi suggested that the hospitals should be reserved for Delhiites till the COVID-19 situation exists.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

A five-member expert committee has also suggested reserving the Delhi hospitals for the city residents, he said. PTI VIT

