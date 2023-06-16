Chennai, Jun 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday alleged the BJP was not fighting its opponents electorally and insisted that the coming together of opposition all over the country will be the final nail in its coffin.

Thanking the members of the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance which held a protest meeting against the "Union BJP Government's blatant misuse of investigating agencies for political ends," in Coimbatore, he said the unity and solidarity shown there will spread everywhere.

That will shake the foundation of "BJP's invincible image constructed by false narratives," he said in a tweet.

"BJP has realised that an impending defeat stares them in the face. To hide the failures of BJP, it is resorting to acts of cowardice and arrogance, instead of fighting the opponents politically. The coming together of opposition all over India will be the final nail in the coffin of 'autocratic' BJP," he added.

SPA constituents had held the protest meeting in Coimbatore on Friday against the Enforcement Directorate arrest of TN minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case.

