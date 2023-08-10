New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the opposition parties during his reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion, accusing them of preferring politics to deliberations on important bills brought during the Monsoon session.

Modi said it would have been better had the opposition participated in the proceedings with due seriousness since the beginning of the session.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Makes Obscene Gesture at Woman at Mandi House Metro Station; Arrested.

He said important legislations were passed over the past few days and they should have been discussed by the opposition, but they preferred politics to discussion on these key legislations.

"There were many bills that were linked with the fishermen, data, poor, deprived and tribals but the opposition has no interest in them. This is a betrayal to the expectations of the people. They have proven that for them, the party is above the country," he said. The prime minister said the country was watching the opposition and they have always disappointed the people.

Also Read | Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi at Attock Prison for First Time After His Arrest in Toshakhana Case.

"Parliament is not a platform for a party. Parliament is the revered highest body for the country. Therefore, it is imperative that parliamentarians have certain seriousness for this. So much of resources are being devoted here. Every second here should be utilised for the country," the prime minister emphasised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)