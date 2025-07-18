Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday said that India has never seen such an "irresponsible" Opposition before. He also said that the Modi government's foreign policy is unmatched in the country's history.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Jaipur, he said, "What we are seeing today from the Opposition is completely irresponsible. India has never witnessed such behaviour before."

Trivedi targeted the INDIA bloc and said that the alliance was "hopeless".

"As far as the BJP is concerned, after the unprecedented and historic mandate received by the BJP and the NDA, the so-called INDI alliance is definitely in despair and hopelessness. The kind of politics that is being done by the people of the INDI alliance in Maharashtra is worrying and sad," he said.

"It is definitely unfortunate to start the politics of confrontation in the country from Maharashtra, from where many voices of nationalism had emerged. The BJP and the NDA seem to be getting stronger and united after the 2024 elections. On the other hand, the INDI alliance seems to be breaking and disintegrating. Conflict in the alliance is visible," he said.

Trivedi said that India's foreign policy has strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's demand for the formation of a judicial commission to probe Ahmedabad plane crash, he said that airplane crash is a highly technical issue on which only subject experts can give information.

"The standards for how any air accident is investigated are clear and established. But despite that, by doing politics on this tragic incident, the Congress has not only shown its petty mentality but also its ignorance and mental disbalance caused by the influence of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Earlier, Trivedi addressed a state-level media workshop at the party office and highlighted the differences between the Congress- and BJP-led governments.

During the Congress rule, India embraced a "slave mentality" while the BJP government established a "self-rule system" based on Indian ideology, he said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for propelling India to the fourth position globally in terms of economy.

"India got freedom from the British rule in 1947, and in 1977 we became politically free. In the 1990s, the country achieved cultural freedom, and today we stand as an established ideological democracy," a statement quoted Trivedi as saying.

He also accused the Congress of promoting content in school curriculums that encouraged feelings of guilt about being Indian or Hindu.

"Why was Maharana Pratap portrayed as defeated? Was he captured or did he accept taxes from the enemy? Why was his sacrifice and heroism erased from our history? Similarly, why were false stories about Rana Sanga's defeat treated as history?" he asked.

Trivedi said Congress people raise questions about change in curriculum.

"They say that saffronisation is happening. This is not saffronisation, it is the manifestation of India," he commented.

The BJP leader said that while mentioning Mahmud of Ghazni's Mathura visit in Discovery of India, Jawaharlal Nehru called him an art lover; but the sultan's court historian had written in a book that Ghazni, after seeing the grandeur of the buildings and temples of Mathura, said that these cannot be made by humans but Gods, and hence they should be razed to the ground.

"Why did Nehru hide this truth from the country and glorify the invaders?" Trivedi asked.

