Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI): BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Saturday criticised the opposition parties for opposing the bill that seeks the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and ministers facing serious criminal charges.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader questioned the opposition whether they believe that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain in power forever.

"...I do not understand why the opposition is bent upon opposing it. By doing so, they are painting themselves as the most corrupt parties... Do the opposition leaders believe that the BJP and PM Modi will be in power forever? Is this applicable only to opposition leaders? Does the opposition have no hope of ever coming to power?... Instead of blindly opposing it, opposition leaders wake up, do introspection and support the bill," Goud stated.

Earlier on August 21, AAP leader and former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the Bill a ' new Bill ' for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers facing serious criminal charges, as 'positive' but warned it could be misused by agencies like ED and CBI.

He added that AAP, being a party of honest leaders, always supported such strict measures.

"The central government is bringing an amendment to the constitution in which they are saying that if any minister, chief minister, or prime minister of any state or even the central government is arrested on charges of corruption, then he should resign within a month or he will be removed. This is a good thing, but there are many possibilities that, just like ED and CBI have been misused, this bill will also be misused in the same way. Corrupt leaders should fear being removed. The Aam Admi Party is a party of staunchly honest people, so it will always consider such rules to be good...," he said.

Sisodia said the Bill grants excessive power to the ruling party and emphasised that if a minister is not found guilty within 30 days, it proves false allegations. He added that those making such false accusations should face jail under the law.

"However, this rule gives too much power to a ruling party... While implementing this rule, it should be noted that if the minister is not found guilty even after 30 days, it implies that false allegations were made against him. So whoever makes the false allegation should go to jail...," he said.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. (ANI)

