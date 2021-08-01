New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The opposition is all set to approach the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping issue.

"Pegasus issue is a very serious security concern for the nation. The opposition is planning to approach the Supreme Court for unbiased and fair investigations in the Pegasus snooping case," sources told ANI.

The move comes soon after the BJP levelled serious allegations against the opposition parties that they were not allowing the Parliament to function.

"The opposition parties are responsible for not allowing both Houses of Parliament to transact any business. The disruption in Parliament has resulted in a loss of over Rs 133 crore to taxpayers' money," the BJP had alleged.

Many opposition parties have decided to approach the apex court, instead of raising the Pegasus issue in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Opposition parties have decided to change their agenda in Parliament from Monday.

"From this week we have decided to raise issues like inflation, hike in fuel prices, unemployment and COVID mismanagement in Parliament," sources added.

Earlier, opposition parties including Congress had demanded a court-monitored probe into the Pegasus issue. (ANI)

