New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Opposition parties on Thursday pressed for a JPC probe into alleged bribery allegations pertaining to a Adani Group company in the United States and also attacked the Modi government over the issue.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a comprehensive Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) investigation into the matter including Adani group's investments in foreign countries.

"When a top-ranking Indian businessman is indicted by a foreign country, it tarnishes our image at the global stage. The Indian National Congress has been continuously objecting to unethical business practices which profiteer and promote certain individuals by implementing Modi Govt's policy of creating monopolies in key sectors and concentrating wealth in the hands of few by giving undue favours," the Congress chief posted on X.

Kharge said that the entire vicious nexus involving cronies compromised bureaucrats and certain politicians has to be "investigated and dismantled."

"This nexus severely hurts our people - poor and middle class, aspiring entrepreneurs, MSMEs, Startups and crores of small and medium retail investors, for it widens inequalities by snatching savings and opportunities," Kharge added.

He also took a dig at PM Modi's "Ek Hain, Toh Safe Hain" slogan and alleged "One Monopoly to protect the looted SAFE!"

Kharge said that "comprehensive JPC", which not only investigates every aspect of the working of the "Adani Group, the deliberate institutional erosion of the SEBI, SECI and government bodies, and the deals of the Adani Group in foreign countries is the need of the hour."

"As Shri Rahul Gandhi mentions, this investigation should start with Mr. Adani. Only then, we as a country can ensure that the hard-earned money of our people remains SAFE, inequalities are reduced, our systems enable a conducive environment for market competition, become transparent and accountable and ignite the spirit entrepreneurship for all," he added.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for Adani's arrest and said that it is "clear" and "established" that the Adani Group Chairman has broken both American and Indian laws.

"Wherever there is corruption, investigation should be done. But the investigation will begin with Adani. Unless he is arrested, it won't be credible. So, begin it from there. Arrest Adani, interrogate him and then nab whoever is involved. In the end, Narendra Modi's name will come out because BJP's entire funding structure is in his hands. So, even if the PM wants, he can't do anything. In a way, Adani has hijacked the country. India is in Adani's grip," Rahul Gandhi said.

CPI-M has demanded CBI probe into alleged bribery allegations.

The CPI-M said in a statement that "indictment filed in a United States court" by the Department of Justice against Gautam Adani and six others contain serious charges.

It said Modi government "cannot hide behind any smokescreen now".

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must be directed to immediately file a case based on the material provided by the prosecution in the United States.Bribery of public servants comes under the Prevention of Corruption Act,which is under the remit of the CBI. A full-fledged investigation by an independent agency is required to unearth all other wrongdoings by the Adani group of companies," the statement said.

Party leader Brinda Karat said that while the US is protecting its companies, the BJP government is "protecting interests" of Adani Group companies.

"We have demanded to book Adani on corruption charges and proceed against him, including arrest. We have also demanded that an independent investigation into all the other allegations should be conducted. Even in the Hindenburg revelations, he was defended. It is directly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government led by him who have extended protection and defended Adani personally... It is a shame for our country that it is the United States of America's Justice Department which has collected all this information because it believes that US Companies were misled," Brinda Karat said.

"They are protecting the interests of their companies from this fraud by Adani. Whereas the government of India, led by PM Modi is protecting him and his companies and giving him permission, license and patronage to loot India and India's resources... What are you saying about India to the rest of the world? That this government is protecting the most corrupt entities? This is a time when it is in India's interest that this man be booked immediately under corruption charges. And along with that, an independent investigative agency to look into all the other issues," she added.

In his comments, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the company would defend itself and the law will take its own course.

"Today, since morning, we have been seeing in the media an issue regarding a company. There is a case against that company in the US. There are allegations and counter-allegations. We clearly believe that as far as the company and the case against it are concerned, the company will issue a statement and defend itself on its own. The law will take its own course," Patra said at a press conference.

He referred to press conference by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and accused him of "sensationalizing things."

Patra remarked that Rahul Gandhi, in the same way, had raised allegations about the Rafael deal and during the Covid-19 crisis but in the end, he had to apologise.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi has done a press conference again. Today, he has again shown the same behaviour and presented the topic in the same way he used to present. This isn't a new PC. He has used the same names and the same ways through which he tried to put a new allegation on PM Modi. He always tries to sensationalize things and describe them in a way that how big the matter is. He did the same before 2019 when he raised the issue of Rafael fighter planes, he claimed that a big revelation would be made, this topic has geared momentum in the whole world, 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', etc... During the Covid 19, he used to do press conferences in the same way, but at the end, he has to go to the Supreme Court and apologise... It's his way to attack the structure of India and the people who save it," he said.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar demanded a JPC into allegations faced by the Adani Group company.

"This indictment should serve as a wake-up call, revealing the dangerous intersection of corporate greed and political power that has allowed figures like Adani to operate with impunity. This bribery scandal further tarnishes Adani's reputation and calls into question the role of the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in facilitating a system where such high-profile figures can thrive while circumventing regulatory scrutiny," he said.

He said Modi government had suspended a large number of MPs for demanding a JPC into allegations against Adani group of stock manipulation. Adani Group had denied these allegations.

"The CPI has already given a call for nationwide protests against all-pervasive corruption under Modi and we will keep fighting for the truth inside and outside the Parliament," the CPI MP said.

The Adani Group strongly refuted bribery allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of the Adani Green, terming them baseless.

An Adani Group spokesperson said all legal recourse will be taken.

"The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.' All possible legal recourse will be sought," it added.

The Adani Group said it has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the "highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations".

"We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the statement said.

Amid these allegations, Adani Green Energy also informed stock exchanges that its subsidiaries have decided to defer their planned US dollar-denominated bond offerings.

"In light of these developments, our subsidiaries have presently decided not to proceed with the proposed USD denominated bond offerings," it said. (ANI)

