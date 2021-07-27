Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): A day after the Monsoon Session of Bihar Legislature began, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that all Opposition parties will boycott the entire session of the state Assembly.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader further said that they will only go when they will be allowed to debate over the March 23 incident when several opposition MLAs were allegedly manhandled by the police and local goons inside the assembly.

"All opposition parties met with Speaker and requested to discuss the Black Day on March 23. We were not allowed to place our proposal, just an opportunity to speak formally," Yadav told reporters here.

He further alleged that the Speaker is favouring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I suspect he is a puppet of Nitish Kumar," RJD leader said.

"We decided that all opposition parties will boycott the entire session in the Assembly unless action is taken against those who have murdered democracy. We will go only when we are allowed to debate," he added.

The monsoon session of the state legislature is scheduled to last for five days. It began on July 26 and will conclude on July 30.

Earlier on Monday, the opposition MLAs reached the Bihar Assembly wearing helmets and carrying first aid kits. While remembering the incident of March 23, they condemned the government-led Nitish Kumar.

The opposition MLAs were seen distributing black masks at Bihar Assembly, besides, they were wearing helmets and carrying First Aid Kits.

While speaking to ANI, RJD MLA Satish Kumar had said "You are the witness of the incident of March 23, how CM Nitish Kumar called goons to lynch us inside the Assembly. Suspension of policemen isn't a punishment"

On March 23, a ruckus happened after the opposition MLAs were manhandled by the local goons and police where two police officers were suspended. And the women MLAs were escorted by the women police outside the assembly.

This incident took place on March 23 in the assembly when the opposition members had created a ruckus demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill. (ANI)

