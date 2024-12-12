New Delhi, December 12: Opposition MPs continued their protest against the Centre over the Adani issue on Thursday. They held protests on Parliament premises holding banners which said "We will not allow the selling of the country". RJD MP Manoj Jha accused the Centre of not allowing the Opposition to raise issues inside the parliament.

"In a democracy, the opposition and ruling party both play their roles in the smooth functioning of Parliament. But the ruling party is not allowing us to raise issues inside the parliament that's why we have to protest in the parliament premises," Manoj Jha told ANI. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Congress to Hold Meeting to Discuss Strategy for House.

Opposition Protests on Adani Issue at Parliament Premise

#WATCH | Delhi | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Opposition MPs in their protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises. pic.twitter.com/KWECDX2PXW — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

Giriraj Singh Holds George Soros-Sonia Gandhi Poster

#WATCH | Union Minister Giriraj Singh holds protest in Parliament premises against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. BJP alleges a link between the Congress party (leadership) and Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros. pic.twitter.com/dktNS4Mspb — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also among the protesters. On Wednesday also, the Opposition MPs protested on the Parliament premises where they gave rose flowers and Indian flags to NDA MPs as a unique way of protesting.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday staged a conter protest against Congress on the Parliament premises accusing the party leadership of having links with Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros. Giriraj Singh held pictures of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Soros. Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha Adjourned After BJP Raises George Soros-Congress Link, Opposition Wants Discussion on Manipur.

The logjam over BJP's demand for a discussion on alleged links between Congress and George Soros led to adjournments in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slamming the INDIA bloc parties over their no-confidence motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda alleged that a senior Congress leader had links with US billionaire George Soros and these should be discussed in the House because it is a matter related to India's sovereignty and its security He alleged that INDIA bloc allegations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar were a design to deviate from the issue.

"In the last two days we have been raising the issue of the connection between George Soros and the senior leadership of the Congress. What is the relation between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros? This is a matter of the nation's internal and external security. This is also a matter of India's sovereignty. This is the question of the sovereignty of the country and the major opposition party and the relationship between George Soros should be discussed," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha.

