New Delhi, December 12: The Congress will hold a meeting at the party Parliamentary Party office at the Parliament in the national capital to outline its strategy for the floor of the house on Thursday. The meeting will be held at around 10:15 am following which the opposition will also hold a unique protest outside the parliament building.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manickam Tagore attacked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for liking the post of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chat with the Kapoor family and said that when Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engages with bank officers, it's a problem. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likes a chat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a cinema family, but when leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi engages with bank officers, it's a problem. Priorities of a minister in the Modi government: reel life > real issues," Tagore posted on X posting a video on PM Modi with the Kapoor family. Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha Adjourned After BJP Raises George Soros-Congress Link, Opposition Wants Discussion on Manipur.

Earlier on Wednesday, Opposition MPs staged a unique protest outside the Parliament against the government, giving a rose flower and Indian flags to NDA MPs. Both Houses of Parliament have seen stormy sittings in this winter session with the Opposition MPs wanting to raise the issue of alleged charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and the BJP accusing the Congress of having links with US billionaire George Soros to destabilise the country.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the protesters. Rahul Gandhi was seen giving rose flower and Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the latter entered the Parliament building. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Congress, INDIA Bloc Allies Move No-Trust Motion Against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Alleges ‘Proceedings in Upper House Conducted in Partisan Manner’.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday raised concerns alleging that the ties between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family extend beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

Citing newspaper reports on social media handle X, the BJP posted, "The connection between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP)."

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The Winter Session will go on till December 20.

