Cuttack (Odisha), Feb 17 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Wednesday suggested that the state government consider the premature release of a lifer, who has served 17 years in prison for murdering his brother.

A division bench of Justices S K Mishra and Savitri Ratho allowed the relief to Bunda Munda of Sundargarh district, who is serving life imprisonment for killing his elder brother in 2003.

The High Court also set aside a fine of Rs 10,000 imposed on Bunda by the trial court, observing that since the convict is in the custody for the past so many years, he need not pay any fine.

Bunda had reportedly hacked his brother to death on September 13, 2003 in a fit of rage in his native village Bonai over a family dispute. He was immediately arrested and the trial court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in the following year.

Adjudicating over a criminal appeal in the case, the High Court constantly maintained that the lower court has not committed any error by convicting the accused and the prosecution has proved the case beyond any doubt.

Observing that this is a fit case where the state government should exercise its discretion for a premature release of the convict, it said, "State may take up the case and examine if he is entitled to be so released or not." PTI

