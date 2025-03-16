Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) City-based Osmania University has prohibited staging dharnas, agitations and raising slogans within the premises of its departments, colleges, centres, and administrative buildings following recent incidents of students and student groups holding demonstrations that disrupted administrative work.

In a circular issued on March 13, the university authorities stated that these incidents have adversely affected the smooth functioning of the university, leading to delays in administrative and academic progress. On certain occasions, they have also raised security concerns, the circular noted.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday criticised the circular.

Alleging that there is no difference between the previous BRS regime and the present Congress government, Kishan Reddy said the circular issued by Osmania University is a clear example.

"The agitations and sacrifices at Osmania University were among the main reasons for realising Telangana statehood. In the same Osmania University, the Revanth Reddy government has now issued a circular prohibiting dharnas, sloganeering, agitations, and protests. KCR had given similar orders in the past," said Kishan Reddy, president of the BJP in Telangana.

In a statement, Rama Rao questioned whether this reflected the "spirit of democracy" that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress had repeatedly championed while advocating for the right to protest.

"Suppressing student voices is a clear symbol of dictatorship. The Congress government in Telangana is now revealing its true colours by curbing students' fundamental right to protest. Osmania University, which played a crucial role in the Telangana movement, is now being turned into a prison under this oppressive rule," the BRS leader said.

On Sunday, the university Registrar clarified that the circular does not impose a blanket ban on student protests or agitations in open spaces within the university.

"We wish to reiterate that only academic and administrative spaces are being protected from disruptions," the Registrar said.

The restrictions apply exclusively to academic and administrative spaces within college departments and administrative premises, the university administration stated, adding that the aim of the circular is to prevent disruptions that interfere with the smooth functioning of the university's academic and administrative processes.

University officials cited recent incidents such as the "unauthorised" occupation of the Principal's room at Nizam College, disruptive activities at the University College of Arts & Social Sciences, and the forcible occupation of the Registrar's Office for over four hours, all of which significantly hindered essential academic and administrative work.

In one instance, a few students remained overnight at the Vice-Chancellor's office, causing considerable disruption, the university said.

Despite ongoing efforts to address student concerns, these disruptions, often occurring without prior notice, have impeded institutional progress, leading to the issuance of the circular, the university administration stated.

The Registrar further clarified that the purpose of the circular is to ensure that the university provides a conducive environment for learning, research, and institutional growth.

"We fully support students' right to peaceful protest, but we urge that such activities be conducted in designated areas on campus where they will not interfere with academic or administrative functions," the Registrar said.

